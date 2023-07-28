Road cuts off after landslide in Jammu’s Reasi district

Following a major landslide that washed away 200 feet road in Reasi district, cutting off Mahore in Reasi and Gool in Ramban district in Jammu, on Thursday evening, the Reasi administration has asked the people to avoid travelling on the stretch till its restoration.

“The administration is in touch with the general engineer reserve force (GREF) and exploring possibilities for its earliest restoration and to identify alternate route till its full restoration,” read an advisory issued by the administration.

After two videos of the landslide went viral on the internet, the administration has urged the people not to panic.

In a separate incident, a foot bridge connecting around dozen villages in Kaljugasar area in Gandoh sub division in Doda district was washed away due to flash floods on Friday afternoon.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to inform stoppage of Jammu Mail train at Chhan Rorian Railway Station in Kathua district following the damage to a key bridge over Tarnah Nullah on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

Woman dies in house collapse in Udhampur

A 65-year-old woman died after her house collapsed due to a mudslide in Katwalt village in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kisho Devi, wife of Kapoora, a resident of Bari village.

“Rains in the area triggered a mudslide that hit her house on Friday,” said a police officer. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

