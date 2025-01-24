Road mishaps claimtwo lives in Mohali

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Mohali on Wednesday. In the first case, a 74-year-old man died after his scooter was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw near Silvi Park, Phase 11, Mohali. In another case, a Jagatpura resident lost his life after being hit by a biker when he was standing outside his house. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a 74-year-old man died after his scooter was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw near Silvi Park in Phase 11.

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Phase 9.

The victim’s brother Sharanjit Singh told police that he was standing outside the said park around 10.30 am when his brother reached near the park on his scooter. Suddenly, an auto-rickshaw driver hit his brother.

“An auto-rickshaw driver hit my brother and fled the spot. We rushed my brother to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Sharanjit Singh said.

Police later arrested the accused driver, identified as Vinod Chaudhary of Sector 45.

He was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on public roads) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita at the Phase-11 police station. The accused was later released on bail.

Jagatpura resident dies after being hit by bike

In another case, a Jagatpura resident lost his life after being hit by a biker while he was standing outside his house on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Rajinder Singh. He was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the biker fled the spot.

Sohana police booked the unidentified accused under the aforementioned sections.

Notably, 312 lives were snuffed out on Mohali roads in 2024. In all, 536 accident cases were registered across the district last year with 349 commuters suffering grievous injuries.