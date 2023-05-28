Woman loses mobile phone to snatcher in Chandigarh’s Palsora

A woman looking for an auto-rickshaw on the roadside fell prey to a snatcher who took away her mobile phone near Vishwakarma temple in Palsora on Friday.

The victim, Sunita of Sector 38-D, told the police she had returned to Phase 1, Mohali, from the Phase 3B2 market, when she started walking towards Palsora to hail an auto-rickshaw. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Sunita of Sector 38-D, told the police she had returned to Phase 1, Mohali, from the Phase 3B2 market.

She was walking towards the Palsora road to take an auto-rickshaw to reach home, when a skinny man approached her from behind and fled after snatching her mobile phone. She said he escaped towards the Palsora forest area, but she would be able to identify him, as he turned to look at her while fleeing.

Police have registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-39 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON