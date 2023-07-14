Robber killed, another injured in encounter in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

AMRITSAR A robber was killed and another injured during an encounter with police near Kot Dharam Chand village falling under the Jhabhal police station here on Friday. The encounter took place when the duo were fleeing after looting cash at gunpoint from a petrol pump

The encounter took place when the robbers hit their car with a vehicle of Manochahal police station in the outskirts of Kot Dharam Chand village. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh (23) while the injured is Jobanpreet Singh (25) of Bhojian village of Tarn Taran district. The encounter took place around 4:30 pm when the robbers hit their car with a vehicle of Manochahal police station in the outskirts of Kot Dharam Chand village.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said there was information that the robbers had looted ₹10,500 from a petrol pump near Sara-e-Amanat Khan village. The petrol pump owner informed police about the incident. Meanwhile, the accused robbed another pump at Bhikhiwind village within an hour. They also fired a gunshot at the cashier when he refused to hand over the cash, police said. Following this incident, an alert was sounded in the district and heavy police force was deployed at checkpoints. The SSP said the robbers injured in the encounter were taken to Tarn Taran civil hospital where the doctors declared one of them brought dead. He said their preliminary investigation has found that the accused had looted several fuel stations in the past a few days in Amritsar and Tarn Taran district.

Police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 379-b (snatching by force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and various Sections of the Arms Act against the duo accused at Jhabhal police station. The SSP said so far they have not found any other criminal record, barring the robberies at fuel stations, of the accused duo. Police have also recovered two pistols from their possession.

