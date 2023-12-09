Robbers decamp with 291.5 gm gold and 5 lakh cash

Thieves decamped with 291.5 gm gold and ₹5 lakh cash from a house, in Pandoriyan area of Bishnah tehsil in Jammu district on Friday morning.

The victim, Ritu Devi was alone in the house. (iStock)

“Police have launched a manhunt to nab the robbers, who are suspected to be heroin addicts,” said a police officer.

“I was all alone in the house when two men, in their 20s, entered the house on the pretext of handing over a wedding invitation card,” said Ritu Devi in her police complaint.

After entering the house, they tied me and beat me up and threatened to kill me with a dagger, added the victim. After which they broke open the locker and decamped with gold and cash.

The woman was later rescued by neighbours, who incidentally visited the victim’s house only to find her tied.

“We have registered a case of theft and assault. It seems to be the jobs of heroin addicts,” said a police officer.