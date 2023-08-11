Ludhiana: Robbers lock woman, minor inside room, decamp with valuables

Four robbers looted cash, gold, two mobile phones and other valuables from a house in Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, after locking a woman and her granddaughter inside a room on Thursday night.

The woman informed the police after the miscreants left. The Shimlapuri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified persons. The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed near the house. According to the CCTV footage, the accused were seen coming in a car.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Saroj Rani, 55, of Preet Nagar. She stated that she along with her granddaughter was present at home, while other members of the family had gone to see a relative.

She added that at around 9 pm, four miscreants barged into the house and overpowered them. They locked them inside a room and decamped with gold jewellery, two mobile phones and cash. After the robbers left the house, they raised the alarm. The neighbours opened the door after hearing their cries and informed the police.

ASI Harbhel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that during preliminary investigation it has been learnt that the accused were not carrying any weapon and have not caused any harm to the woman and her granddaughter.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the unidentified accused at Shimlapuri Police station. The police are trying to identify the accused. The police suspect involvement of some acquaintance behind the incident, as the accused were aware that only the woman and her granddaughter were present at home.

