Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 35k looted at gunpoint from internet cafe in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

35k looted at gunpoint from internet cafe in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
May 29, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Three unidentified persons decamped after looting ₹35,000 from an internet cafe on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala road on Monday

Three unidentified persons decamped after looting 35,000 from an internet cafe on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala road on Monday. The incident took place at around 4:45pm.

The robbery was recorded in the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed inside the cafe. (Video grab)
The robbery was recorded in the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed inside the cafe. (Video grab)

The robbery was recorded in the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed inside the cafe. The video footage showed two of the three accused carrying pistols in their hands.

Internet cafe owner, Ravi Kumar, said, “ Three unidentified bike-borne persons barged into my shop and asked a customer to move outside. Two of them were carrying pistols and asked me to give them cash. Around 35,000 were taken looted by the accused,”

The incident took place around 100 meters from a naka point of Punjab Police on Jandiala chowk.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-city), Jaspal Singh, said investigations have been started. The police team recorded cafe owner’s statement and were analysing CCTV footage to nab the accused. A case of robbery has been registered at the city police station of Tarn Taran against three unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robbery cctv
robbery cctv
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out