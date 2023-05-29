35k looted at gunpoint from internet cafe in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Three unidentified persons decamped after looting ₹35,000 from an internet cafe on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala road on Monday. The incident took place at around 4:45pm. The robbery was recorded in the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed inside the cafe. (Video grab)

The robbery was recorded in the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed inside the cafe. The video footage showed two of the three accused carrying pistols in their hands.

Internet cafe owner, Ravi Kumar, said, “ Three unidentified bike-borne persons barged into my shop and asked a customer to move outside. Two of them were carrying pistols and asked me to give them cash. Around ₹35,000 were taken looted by the accused,”

The incident took place around 100 meters from a naka point of Punjab Police on Jandiala chowk.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-city), Jaspal Singh, said investigations have been started. The police team recorded cafe owner’s statement and were analysing CCTV footage to nab the accused. A case of robbery has been registered at the city police station of Tarn Taran against three unidentified persons.

