Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rocket shell defused near Ladhowal in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Rocket shell defused near Ladhowal in Ludhiana

With Ludhiana being the industrial hub of the state, chances of live ammunition, such as rocket shells, entering the city mixed with scrap are very high.
In the past, live shells have been recovered from canals, sewerage and vacant plots in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

A day after a rocket shell was recovered from a park in Sarabha Nagar, the bomb squad defused the explosive in an isolated area in Ladhowal near the Sutlej River on Friday morning.

That an explosive was found in a posh city area has cops puzzled. Such explosives have been detected earlier too, but from Focal Point or rural areas. Officials suspect that the rocket shell could have reached the park with scrap brought from the canal. “It is possible that an industrialist may have imported it and then disposed it of in the canal. Those scouting the river for coins after Chhath Puja may have found the shell and dumped it in the park,” he said.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) J Elanchezhian said, “The bomb squad of the Punjab Police is well-trained and equipped. The team defused the shell with the help of a controlled explosion.”

“We are still investigating the matter to determine how the shell reached the residential area. We are also scanning CCTV footage,”said the JCP.

RELATED STORIES

With Ludhiana being the industrial hub of the state, chances of live ammunition entering the city mixed with scrap are very high. The city frequently imports scrap from Bay Countries - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and Sumatra.

In the past, live shells have been recovered from canals, sewerage and vacant plots. Besides, the city was the epicentre of terrorist activity during the militancy, which has also led to recovery of weapons years later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP