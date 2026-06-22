Rohtak: 1 held for firing at Meham Cong MLA’s office after shootout

A day after firing at Congress Meham MLA Balram Dangi’s office, Rohtak police claimed to have arrested the accused after an exchange of fire on Sunday.

Police said the accused fired three rounds at the police team during the encounter and in retaliation police also fired three rounds. (HT File)

According to police, the accused has been identified as Aman Kumar of Lakhan Majra village in Rohtak. During the encounter, he sustained a bullet injury on his leg and has been admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak. Police have also recovered a country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime.

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Police said the accused fired three rounds at the police team during the encounter and in retaliation police also fired three rounds.

Rohtak SP Gaurav Rajpurohit said eight special teams were formed to investigate the case and senior police officials, including Meham DSP Tanuj Sharma, launched an investigation.

The DSP said police received a tip-off that the main accused in the MLA office firing case was roaming on a motorcycle with an illegal weapon. Acting on the information, a CIA team led by SI Kuldeep set up a checkpoint near Bainsi village. When police tried to stop the suspect, he allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire at the team. Police retaliated in self-defence injuring him in the leg before taking him into custody. The DSP said that another accused involved in the firing was also identified as Aman, a resident of Meham, who fled the spot; police teams are working to arrest him.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly carried out the attack at the behest of a criminal who had fled to Thailand in July 2025. Police said the fugitive gangster is facing nearly 30 criminal cases and is suspected to have orchestrated the attack from abroad. However, the Rohtak police did not disclose his identity yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly carried out the attack at the behest of a criminal who had fled to Thailand in July 2025. Police said the fugitive gangster is facing nearly 30 criminal cases and is suspected to have orchestrated the attack from abroad. However, the Rohtak police did not disclose his identity yet. {{/usCountry}}

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The DSP said further investigations are underway. The accused have been booked under Sections 287 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Hooda slams govt for ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed the firing inciting as a serious concern and blamed the state government for the “deteriorating” law and order situation.

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After visiting Dangi’s office, Hooda said Dangi family has a long history of public service and struggle, and demanded special security for the MLA along with strict action against those responsible for the attack.

He claimed that organised crime has grown unchecked in Haryana, claiming that various gangs are currently active in the state. “Incidents of firing, extortion, robbery and murder have become common, creating a sense of insecurity among traders, officials, employees and politicians alike,” he added. The former chief minister accused the BJP government of failing to control crime.