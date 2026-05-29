Rohtak admn busts inter-state sex determination racket in UP; 7 held

The Rohtak district administration and health department arrested seven people for operating an alleged inter-state sex determination racket from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, officials said on Thursday. They said that ₹1,33,500 in cash was also recovered from the accused, which was allegedly collected for the operation.

The team recovered ₹98,500 from the agent besides ₹35,000 provided by the decoy customer for the operation. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the officials, the raid was carried out by the PC-PNDT team of the Rohtak health department at Sateda village in Amroha on Wednesday after receiving information about illegal prenatal sex determination tests being conducted on pregnant women from Rohtak and nearby Haryana districts in exchange for money.

Deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta said the accused were caught red-handed at a house in the village. Officials recovered a portable ultrasound machine and cash allegedly collected for conducting the tests. Officials said 13 persons have been booked, while seven accused were arrested on the spot, and six others were named in the FIR based on evidence and statements collected during the investigation.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of civil surgeon Dr Ramesh Chander. Officials said a decoy customer and three other women were taken to the accused through a local agent, Ravindra. The team recovered ₹98,500 from the agent besides ₹35,000 provided by the decoy customer for the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} The health department said the main accused, Devendra, had earlier been arrested by the Rohtak team in August 2025 in a similar case in Amroha district with a portable ultrasound machine and was later sent to jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The health department said the main accused, Devendra, had earlier been arrested by the Rohtak team in August 2025 in a similar case in Amroha district with a portable ultrasound machine and was later sent to jail. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities said all the arrested accused, including Devendra, agent Ravindra, another accused Vipin, three women and one of the woman’s husbands, have been booked under relevant provisions of the PC-PNDT Act and further investigation is underway.