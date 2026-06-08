Rohtak: BJP makes false promises solely to gain power, says Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of making false promises only to capture power.

He said that competitive exams were held even before 2014, but there were no reports of paper leaks. (HT File)

Addressing a Congress workers’ conference at the Sanatan Dharma Seva Samiti Community Centre in Karnal, Hooda said, “The BJP had promised an old-age pension of ₹6,000 to the elderly. They promised ₹2,100 to every woman under the ‘Lado Lakshmi Yojana’ and an MSP of ₹3,100 for paddy to farmers. They promised to provide LPG cylinders for ₹500, yet today, the price of LPG was hiked by another ₹28, and most of their promises either remain unfulfilled or half-filled.”

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The Rohtak MP also attacked the government over alleged examination paper leaks. “Today, the BJP government has proven to be a ‘Parcha-Kharcha’ government nationwide, meaning, spend money and get the exam paper. There hasn’t been a single exam where the paper wasn’t leaked. Papers for exams like NEET are being leaked every year,” he alleged.

“They promised to provide opportunities to Haryana’s youth in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), yet the majority of jobs in HPSC and Haryana Staff Selection Commission recruitments are being given to people from other states,” he alleged.

He said that competitive exams were held even before 2014, but there were no reports of paper leaks. “Why have examination paper leaks become a recurring phenomenon since 2014? Instead of taking strict action against those responsible and people in positions of power, appointing the CBSE chairman as additional secretary of the agriculture department is yet another injustice,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Hooda said inflation had reached record levels under the BJP government, with diesel, petrol and LPG prices touching historic highs, while the Indian rupee had fallen to its lowest level against the dollar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hooda said inflation had reached record levels under the BJP government, with diesel, petrol and LPG prices touching historic highs, while the Indian rupee had fallen to its lowest level against the dollar. {{/usCountry}}

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“Haryana is currently facing the highest unemployment rate, with educated youth wandering in search of jobs. Punjab was once considered the most affected by drug abuse, but today, Haryana has earned that unfortunate distinction. The state has also become number one in crime and migration. Law and order has completely collapsed, incidents of firing have become common, and an atmosphere of extortion prevails across the state,” the Congress MP alleged.