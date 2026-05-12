...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rohtak: Congress Hisar MP hits out at Brijendra’s Sadbhav Yatra

Jai Prakash’s remarks came just days after Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined the Gurugram stretch of Brijendra’s statewide Sadbhav Yatra on May 8.

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
Advertisement

Senior Congress leader and Hisar MP Jai Parkash took a veiled swipe at party colleague Brijendra Singh over his political outreach march, claiming that many farmers in the Hisar region still harbour resentment against the former MP for remaining with the BJP during the nationwide agitation against the Centre’s now repealed three farm laws.

Brijendra had switched over to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (HT File)

Prakash’s remarks came just days after Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined the Gurugram stretch of Brijendra’s statewide Sadbhav Yatra on May 8.

During an interaction with the media in Hisar, Prakash questioned the political impact of such yatras, noting that people expect sustained public engagement and a strong opposition voice rather than symbolic campaigns.

“The yatra did not evoke a major response as Brijender remained a BJP MP (from Hisar) when the three anti-farmer bills were drafted by the central government. During the subsequent year-long agitation, nearly 700 farmers died”, he said, adding that several party leaders from the state maintained a distance from this march.

Brijendra had switched over to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He later contested the 2024 assembly election from his family citadel, Uchana Kalan in Jind district, but lost by a narrow margin of 32 votes. He has challenged the verdict in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The matter is sub-judice.

Prakash’s remarks have triggered speculation over emerging factional undercurrents within the Haryana Congress.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Congress Hisar MP hits out at Brijendra’s Sadbhav Yatra
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Congress Hisar MP hits out at Brijendra’s Sadbhav Yatra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.