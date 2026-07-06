Rohtak: HTET exam conducted fairly: Board issues clarification on rumours

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has claimed that the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), conducted on July 4 and 5 across the state was conducted in a peaceful, fair and fully secure manner.

The board further stated that in case of any error or technical issue in any question, objections will be invited through the prescribed online process. (HT File)

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In a joint statement issued by the BSEH the chairman of the board, Shankar Lal Dhopra and secretary Munish Sharma, clarified that some misleading information circulating on social media regarding the examination is baseless. They reiterated that the entire examination process was conducted in a transparent, fair, and secure environment. Candidates were urged not to believe any unverified reports and to rely only on official communications issued by the board, they said.

Clarifying concerns regarding OMR sheets, they stated that the OMR answer sheets were not linked to any specific question paper. There was no instruction requiring candidates to match serial numbers of question papers with OMR sheets. Evaluation will be done strictly on the basis of the roll number filled by the candidate, and any discrepancy in serial numbers will not affect results or assessment in any way, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} The board further stated that in case of any error or technical issue in any question, objections will be invited through the prescribed online process. Each objection will be examined by subject experts, and decisions will be taken as per rules to ensure no candidate suffers any injustice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board further stated that in case of any error or technical issue in any question, objections will be invited through the prescribed online process. Each objection will be examined by subject experts, and decisions will be taken as per rules to ensure no candidate suffers any injustice. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to an incident at a Rewari examination centre, officials said that some candidates had raised objections claiming that question papers were pre-opened, causing temporary disruption. The board clarified that each examination room accommodated 24 candidates, while question papers were packed in bundles of 20 by the printing press. Opening an additional packet was necessary to meet seating requirements, and this is a standard printing and distribution procedure that has no impact on confidentiality or fairness.

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They claimed that the entire incident was videographed on the orders of the concerned deputy commissioner. However, taking a sympathetic view in the interest of students, the board allowed affected candidates to reappear for the examination under strict district administration supervision. Out of them, 15 candidates completed the exam successfully, while 4 chose to leave the centre without appearing.

Reaffirming its commitment, the board said that it remains fully dedicated to conducting examinations in a fair, transparent, and secure manner in accordance with prescribed standards and protocols.