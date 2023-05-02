Hisar schoolteacher stabbed inside classroom by 3 juveniles

Rohtak: Three juveniles, including a Class 11 student, stabbed a teacher with a knife at a government school in Hisar’s Hansi on Monday.

Class 11 student among the attackers, was upset as he was reprimanded by the teacher some days ago. (Representational Photo)

“The incident took place around 2 pm when the teacher, identified as Pankaj of Dhani Khumran village, was inside a classroom at the Government Sanskriti Model School. Three minors, including a Class 11 student of the same school, barged into the room and stabbed the teacher,” said Hansi police spokesperson Subhash Chander.

The teacher was rushed to the Hansi civil hospital from where he was referred to Hisar. He is undergoing treatment and is out of danger,” added the spokesperson.

“Police have identified attackers after scanning the CCTV footage. During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the Class 11 student was reprimanded by the teacher some days ago over school work. The boy was infuriated and wanted to take revenge. Therefore, he planned the attack along with his accomplices,” said Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed who visited the school after the incident. Teams have been formed to apprehend the assailants, he added.

“We are also looking into a possibility of more people being involved in the planning of the attack,” he added.

