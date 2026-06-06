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Rohtak university issues notices to 2 examiners over evaluation discrepancies

As per the notice, the examiners of the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), Rohtak, have been asked to submit their replies within seven days explaining why they should not be removed from answer-sheet evaluation

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 06:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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The vice-chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, HK Aggarwal, has issued show-cause notices to two examiners from the oral surgery department of a dental college following complaints by BDS final-year students regarding alleged evaluation discrepancies.

The action comes after several final-year BDS students of maxillofacial surgery recently submitted a representation to the VC, alleging they had been awarded unusually low marks. (HT Photo for representation)
The action comes after several final-year BDS students of maxillofacial surgery recently submitted a representation to the VC, alleging they had been awarded unusually low marks. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the notice, the examiners of the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), Rohtak, have been asked to submit their replies within seven days explaining why they should not be removed from answer-sheet evaluation and other examination-related duties and why action should not be initiated against them under university ordinances.

The action comes after several final-year BDS students of maxillofacial surgery recently submitted a representation to the VC, alleging they had been awarded unusually low marks and that their answer sheets were not evaluated fairly.

Acting on the complaints, Aggarwal ordered an inquiry through the controller of examinations. According to the VC, during the probe, irregularities were reportedly found in the answer sheets evaluated by the two examiners. Following the findings, the VC directed that all the concerned answer sheets be reviewed by senior faculty members from another government dental college. Around 84 answer sheets checked by the two examiners were re-evaluated during the review process.

 
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