Roll observer reviews SIR-2026 progress in Mohali

Roll observer for Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 Mohammad Tayyab, a 2007-batch IAS officer appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), reviewed the progress of the electoral roll revision on Sunday, focusing on claims, objections, and voter-related services.

Special camps held at all polling booths; eligible 18-year-olds urged to enrol (HT File)

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Tayyab visited polling stations at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sohana, in the Mohali assembly constituency and Government Elementary School, Mundi Kharar, and Government High School, Desumajra, in the Kharar assembly constituency. He interacted with booth level officers (BLOs) and citizens and reviewed new voter registrations, corrections in electoral roll entries and shifting of voters.

He urged eligible citizens to submit Form 6 for new voter registration, Form 6A for NRI voter registration and Form 8 for address changes or corrections by September 12.

Tayyab also held a meeting with deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal to review the disposal of claims and objections, including notices and public hearings. He later met representatives and booth level agents of political parties at the district administrative complex and sought their feedback on the revision process.

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As part of the SIR-2026 exercise, special camps were organised at every polling booth in the district from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. BLOs remained available to assist residents with registration, corrections and other electoral roll-related services.

Mittal appealed to eligible residents aged 18 and above whose names are not on the electoral roll to enrol as voters. She urged citizens to verify their names and particulars and submit the required forms within the stipulated period.

The claims and objections window will remain open until September 12, while their disposal will continue until October 8. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 12.

Citizens can seek information through the 1950 toll-free helpline and use the ECINET Voter Helpline App and Voters’ Service Portal for voter registration and corrections.

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