‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP

As many as 2,633 people have been killed in ‘roll down’ accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data.

In the total 3,020 ‘roll down’ accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.

Out of a total of 38,035 km of road length in the state, crash barriers are installed along only 520 kms (1.36%).

The analysis was done to assess the root cause of these accidents and to work out a strategy to reduce such them, said Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

The maximum number of roll-down accidents, 973 (32%), have occurred in the Shimla district followed by Mandi 425 (14 %) and 306 (10 %) each in Chamba and Sirmaur.

Shimla also witnessed a maximum of 869 (33%) deaths followed by Mandi at 331 (13%), and Chamba at 284 (11%).

Ninety-five per cent of accidents have taken place in rural areas with the highest number of accidents, 587 (20%), taking place between 6 pm and 9 pm.

Data shows that 1,679 (56%) of roll-down accidents occurred on the link roads followed by 1,185 (39%) on national and state highways.

Over speeding has been found to be the major cause of accidents with 1,264 (42%) cases, followed by dangerous driving in 641 (21%) cases and turning without care in 609 (20%).

In 1,530 (51%) roll-down accidents, motor cars were involved followed by pickup/jeep in 592 (20%), whereas a total of 79 buses have rolled down in the last five years.

In the wake of the tragic accident in Sainj Valley in Kullu district on Monday that claimed 13 lives, the DGP has also issued directions to the field formations to enhance traffic checking and curb traffic violations by the drivers.

“The details of black spots, clusters, stretches have been shared with the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) authorities to install crash barriers,” he said.

Kundu said the police department has also shared a list of 10 vulnerable points in each district with the PWD authorities.

Also, a list of 10 vulnerable stretches in each district, which immediately require crash barriers, have been shared with HPPWD authorities, he added. ENDS

