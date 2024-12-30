Ropar’s 800 MW power plant stuck in limbo for 7 years

Punjab’s ambitious plan to set up an 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Ropar has been stalled for seven years, despite promises of cheaper and more efficient electricity generation. Punjab had in 2017 dismantled four units of Guru Nanak Dev thermal plant in Bathinda and two units of 210 MW power at Ropar for its high generation costs. (HT File)

The project was announced in 2017 to replace the aging units, which were contributing to high power generation costs, boost the state’s energy output and provide cleaner power at a reduced cost.

However, bureaucratic delays, regulatory issues, and financial challenges have caused the project to remain in limbo.

Punjab had in 2017 dismantled four units of Guru Nanak Dev thermal plant in Bathinda and two units of 210 MW power at Ropar for its high generation costs. At that time, it was said that the shut units will initially be replaced by one unit of the 800 MW ultra super critical thermal power plant and gradually, three units will take the power capacity to 2,400 MW.

State’s current power generation capacity

Before 2019, the Ropar plant had an installed capacity of 1,260 MW i.e. six units each of 210 MW. As two units were retired, the power generation capacity was curtailed to 840 MW. The Bathinda thermal plant had a power generation capacity of 460 MW but with this plant too dismantled and sold and the state now has a power generation capacity of only 1,760 MW from thermal units.

PSEB engineers raise concerns

Industry experts and PSEB engineers’ association have raised concerns over the delay in the construction of the Ropar plant. They argued that the longer the state takes to transition into more efficient power generation, the greater will be its reliance on expensive external power.

“At the time of shutting down these units of 880 MW, the government had promised to set up a super critical power plant at Ropar, but nothing has been moved. Every year, the private thermal plant cites shortage of coal or some other problem during peak season. This is because they know the government is relying on them for power supply. The government should set up a coal-based power plant in Ropar at the earliest,” said a power engineer.

When contacted, a PSPCL official said they are in the process of finalising a consultant to look into the feasibility of the 800 MW units at Ropar and other techno commercial alternatives. “The process has been initiated as we also want to include more power generation under state sector,” said the PSPCL official dealing with the issue.