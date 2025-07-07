Row after Sukhbir declared ‘tankhaiya’: Golden Temple head granthi extends support to jathedar Giani Gargaj

Amid the ongoing confrontation with “panj pyaras” (five beloved ones of Guru) of Takht Patna Sahib, estranged head granthi of the Golden Temple Giani Raghbir Singh on Sunday extended support to Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the acting jathedar of Akal Takht. Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in presence of head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A day after denouncing the Takht Patna Sahib ‘panj pyaras’ move to declare Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for failing to appear before them, Giani Gargaj paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple during presence of Giani Raghbir Singh.

Giani Raghbir Singh, ever since being removed as Akal Takht jathedar unceremoniously a few months ago by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee, has avoided meeting his successor.

However, on Sunday he wished Giani Gargaj with folded hands when the latter paid obeisance. He also presented Giani Gargaj with a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour), garland of flowers and prasad.

In an official communique, a spokesperson of the Akal Takht secretariat termed this gesture as an act of backing and cooperating with the acting jathedar on the matter of Akal Takht’s supremacy.

The official statement claimed that during the meeting of Sikh clergy presided over by Giani Gargaj at Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, over the issue, Giani Raghbir Singh extended his support by sending his junior granthis—Giani Sultan Singh, Giani Rajdeep Singh and Giani Kewal Singh—for the meeting.

Giani Raghbir Singh has been unhappy since he was removed by the SAD-controlled gurdwara body allegedly in wake of December 2 edict of the Sikh clergy led by him, that called for change of the party leadership, comprising Sukhbir Singh Badal, and constituted a panel to reorganise the party, besides stripping Sukhbir’s father and former CM Parkash Singh Badal title of ‘Panth Rattan-Fakhr-e-Qaum’.

On Saturday, Sikh clergy from Akal Takht rejected the Patna Sahib’s edict that declared Sukhbir tankhaiya for not responding to their summons. Earlier, the Bihar-based Sikh temporal seat had declared Giani Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Tek Singh Dhanaula tankhaiya.