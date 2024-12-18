Row over omission of chapter on Kashmir’s revered sufi saint in Class 9 text book

The apparent omission of a chapter about Kashmir’s revered Sufi saint in the Class 9 text book by J&K school education department has triggered a row with former mayor and deputy mayor of Srinagar targeting the Omar Abdullah led National Conference government for its claims of protecting the region’s identity. The fresh prose section of the book reveals only six chapters, instead of seven earlier. (HT representational)

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu took to twitter to share a picture of the English text book from tulip series with previous and fresh version (revised Dec 2023) of contents page published by J&K state board of school education (JKBOSE).

The fresh prose section of the book reveals only six chapters, instead of seven earlier. The earlier version of the book contained a chapter on Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali (R.A), a prominent Sufi saint of the valley, which the new version doesn’t reflect.

“A new accomplishment by the new NC government. Chapter of prose by Sheikh Noor-ud-din Wali (RA) removed from J&K board English textbook for Class 9. And these people will fight for our ‘Tashakhus’ (identity/individuality)?,” Mattu said on X.

The teachers said that the book was introduced and taught from earlier this year but only now this has been raked by some politicians after the new government took over following the assembly elections.

Attempts to contact senior NC leader and education minister Sakina Itoo didn’t succeed as her mobile was switched off. Assistant director academics of JKBOSE, Naila Neelofar, refused to talk over the issue. “I am not authorised to talk on the issue,” she said.

Mattu blamed the government of hurting the sentiments of people. “They chair meetings of all departments but when they hurt the sentiments of the people they pass the buck. This shoot and scoot policy and passing the parcel policy of National Conference doesn’t fool anyone. They’re busy in getting new suits stitched. And of course new Kanis,” he said.

Even the former deputy mayor of Srinagar, Sheikh Imran, also lashed out at the National Conference.

“The removal of the chapter on Sheikh Noor-ud-din Wali (RA) from the Class 9 ‘Tulip Series’ 2023 textbook is a direct assault on Kashmir’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. This brazen erasure under the JKNC government demands immediate accountability, and the chief minister must respond,” he said on X.

“Is the education department with you or not? Or are they still deciding mid-step-because,Omar Abdullah Sahib, your backtracking skills could probably win gold at the - Reverse Olympics,” he said.