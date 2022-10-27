RPG attack case: Juvenile sent to six days in Mohali police custody

Sohana police on Wednesday brought the juvenile involved in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case on production warrant from Delhi Police.

According to the police, the 17-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police operation cell, had on May 9 fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur. He was produced before the Mohali juvenile justice board which sent him to six days police custody.

Heavy security cover was laid in and around the court to avoid any untoward incident. As per the board’s directions, he will stay at the juvenile justice home in Hoshiarpur.

Moreover, the board issued special security instructions to the Hoshiarpur SSP. He will be brought to Mohali every morning for next six days for interrogation and will return to Hoshiarpur juvenile home every evening after medical examinations.

The board also directed Mohali SSP to appoint a child welfare officer for the boy. The board also conducted his IQ test before handing him over to the Punjab Police.

According to the sources, the police have got leads about the hideouts of the juvenile after he allegedly executed the RPG attack here. “A few people are already on our radar and we will arrest them soon for providing the hideouts to the juvenile,” an officer said.

A senior cop said the juvenile is involved in several serious crimes, including murder of realtor Sanjay Biayni in Nanded and gangster Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar last year.

He was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with another dreaded gangster Monu Dagar, who was arrested last year. They both allegedly received instructions to kill the actor from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mohali police had on October 10 submitted a challan in the case, five months after the attack on the third floor of the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters.

The challan against seven accused, including the juvenile, was submitted under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), and 120-B criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act besides relevant provisions under the Arms Act.

