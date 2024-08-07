RR Swain appointed Jammu and Kashmir DGP till September 30

The ministry of home affairs has appointed RR Swain as director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, till September 30. The ministry of home affairs has appointed RR Swain as director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, till September 30. (HT file photo)

Swain had been holding the additional charge of the post of DGP.

“With the approval of the competent authority, RR Swain, IPS (AGMUT: 1991), at present holding the additional charge of the post of director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, is hereby appointed to the post of director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, with effect from the date of assumption of charge till September 30, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the ministry said in an order dated August 6.

His appointment comes at a time when there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region since June 9, including an attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

In July, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 encounters or counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.