28 crore scam’: Panchayat minister accuses predecessor Tript Bajwa of selling panchayat land at low rates

Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday accused his predecessor Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of “unethically” approving a panchayat land at a very low price “in collusion with some builders”, even when the election code of conduct was in force in the state. Dhaliwal said that this has led to a loss of ₹28 crore to the state exchequer.

The minister, while addressing a press conference in Amritsar, said that on March 11, a day after the announcement of results of the state assembly elections in which Congress was defeated, Bajwa had approved the sale of waterways and pathways in Bhagtupura village situated on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway. These waterways and pathways were being considered a hindrance for setting up of Alpha International City Colony, claimed Dhaliwal. The land was sold at ₹43 lakh per acre while its market value was ₹7.5 crore per acre, he further said. Bajwa has strongly refuted the charges and termed it as ‘mere lies’.

Divulging more details, Dhaliwal said, “In 2015, the panchayat of Bhagtupura village, which owed allegiance to the Akali Dal, had passed a resolution to sell the panchayat land for the setting up of The Alpha International City Colony in Manawala village. The total area of the colony is 150 acres. Around four acres of the land in the colony belonged to the panchayat and approval of the concerned officers and minister was required for its sale.”

“The approval was signed by Bajwa on the evening of March 11, 2022. However, on the morning of the same day, the then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led cabinet was dismissed and Aam Aadmi Party had formed its government. With the passing of the approval, the registration of the panchayat land was done on April 19, 2022.”

The minister further said, “We came to know about the embezzlement after the registration of the land was done. All records of the matter were sought from the department and primarily it has been found that the former minister has caused a loss of ₹28 crore to the exchequer.”

High-level probe committee formed

The minister also said a high-level committee to probe the entire matter has also been formed. The committee, which is led-by joint commissioner of development, Amit Kumar, and comprises two members, joint director of rural development Sarabjit Singh and senior law officer Joharinder Singh Ahluwalia, will submit its report in a week.

Dhaliwal said, “Strict action will also be taken against all those politicians and officers found involved in the scam. If the need arises, the registration of the panchayat land will be cancelled and the money will be recovered.”

Dhaliwal also said his department will probe all those colonies which came up during the last 15 years. “We suspect there are many more colonies in which panchayat lands were sold out of the way,” he added.

Gimmick ahead of Sangrur bypolls, says Bajwa

Meanwhile, former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said, “The files were cleared as part of the routine jobs. Dhaliwal has himself stated that rates of land are fixed by a high-powered committee. They are trying to defame the Congress party leaders in view of the upcoming Sangrur byelections. I will not hide. I have done nothing wrong. I am ready to face it and the probe should be handed over to a sitting or a retired judge.”

Bajwa further said that the files were part of routine work as could be cleared even when the election code of conduct was in place. “No one had approached me for it. It was routine work.”