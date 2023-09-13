48.26 crore credited to accounts of flood-hit farmers of Punjab: Jimpa

Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Tuesday said the state government has credited ₹48.26 crore in the bank accounts of farmers till September 11 as relief for crop damage.

Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa (HT file)

He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has released ₹188.62 crore to flood-affected districts to compensate for the damage of paddy sapling and other crops.

“This is the first time that a government is giving compensation of ₹6,800 per acre for damaged paddy sapling,” he claimed in a statement.

The disaster management minister further said instructions had already been issued to all deputy commissioners that relief compensation should be distributed to the deserving farmers in a transparent and hassle-free manner. “Also, there should be no recommendation or favour to influential people while disbursing compensation and it should be given only to the genuine persons on the basis of merit,” he said, pointing out that compensation was being provided to the affected farmers as per the girdawari reports.

