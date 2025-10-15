RS bypoll nominations: Aman Arora accuses BJP of shielding Chaturvedi

A day after Jaipur resident Navneet Chaturvedi was booked for allegedly forging the signatures of party MLAs in his Rajya Sabha bypoll nomination papers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding him from arrest and making attempts to “steal” the election. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora

Addressing a press conference here, Arora alleged that Chaturvedi tried to reach the Rajya Sabha using forged signatures of AAP legislators. The Punjab Police on Monday stated that multiple FIRs were registered after several AAP MLAs alleged that their signatures on nomination papers submitted by Chaturvedi for the RS bypoll were not genuine.

“After (industrialist-turned-politician) Sanjeev Arora resigned from the Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi filed a nomination for the vacant seat. On October 6, Chaturvedi submitted a nomination paper listing the names of 10 AAP legislators as proposers without their signatures. Then he filed another nomination paper with 10 new names, which included the forged signatures of MLAs Rajneesh Dahiya and Fauja Singh Sarari, among others,” he alleged, narrating the sequence of events. Dahiya and Sarari were also present at the press conference.

Arora said that when the matter came to light, AAP’s Ropar MLA Dinesh Kumar Chadha, whose signature had also been forged, filed a complaint with the Ropar Police, and a FIR was subsequently registered against the accused late on Monday night. “On Tuesday, the local court issued arrest warrants for Chaturvedi. When the Ropar Police came to Chandigarh with the arrest warrants to apprehend the accused, the Chandigarh Police intervened and took the accused away in an official government vehicle,” he claimed.

Arora accused the Chandigarh Police of acting at the direction of the central government. This incident clearly showed that the BJP, the Union home ministry, and the Chandigarh administration were complicit in this entire episode, he alleged, referring to the controversial Chandigarh mayoral elections last year.

He also demanded that Chaturvedi be handed over to the Ropar Police. During the scrutiny, the nomination papers of Chaturvedi were rejected after several AAP MLAs, who were present there, informed that their signatures were not genuine.

Refuting Arora’s allegations, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said, “What is the need for the party to get into this scheme of Rajya Sabha seat when we know that we just have two members in the house.”