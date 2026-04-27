RS member’s political switch against public sentiment: AAP protesters

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest in Kitchlu Nagar against Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), terming his move a betrayal of Punjab’s interests. The BJP criticised the AAP, terming the protest a sign of “frustration”.

Aam Aadmi Party workers during protest outside the office of MP Rajinder Gupta in Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

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The protest was led by Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, South constituency MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Ludhiana Urban president Jatinder Khangura among others.

Carrying placards with messages against Gupta, the protesters accused him of betraying the trust reposed in him by the party and the people of Punjab. The protesters raised slogans condemning his decision and described it as an act against public sentiment.

Addressing the gathering, Jatinder Khangura said Gupta’s decision reflected opportunistic politics. “Such actions go against democratic values and the expectations of the people. The people will hold such leaders accountable,” he said.

Several party leaders and volunteers, including Ravinder Pal Singh Pali, Ajinder Pal Kaur, Amarinder Singh Jawaddi, Raju Kanaujia, Nikki Kohli, Pradeep Appu, Davinder Ghumman and others, were present at the protest.

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{{^usCountry}} Police personnel were deployed at the site to maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police personnel were deployed at the site to maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anil Sarin, general secretary of BJP’s Punjab unit, flayed the protests. “The AAP should introspect why a large number of its leaders and activists, including founding members, are deserting it. The protests against the MPs are a clear sign of frustration amongst AAP,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anil Sarin, general secretary of BJP’s Punjab unit, flayed the protests. “The AAP should introspect why a large number of its leaders and activists, including founding members, are deserting it. The protests against the MPs are a clear sign of frustration amongst AAP,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged the administration to take strict action against those involved in vandalism to maintain law and order in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged the administration to take strict action against those involved in vandalism to maintain law and order in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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