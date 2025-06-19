RS member Sahney hails India-Canada diplomatic reset

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday welcomed the landmark agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney to restore diplomatic representation by appointing new high commissioners for both nations. Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday welcomed the landmark agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney to restore diplomatic representation by appointing new high commissioners for both nations. (HT File)

Calling it a “moment of much-needed reset,” he said this positive step will ease the hardships faced by Indian citizens, especially NRIs, who have long awaited regular and timely visa services to visit their families and homeland.

On the economic implications of this renewed engagement, Sahney said that with over $8.2 billion bilateral trade in 2024 and Canadian investments exceeding $55 billion in India, there is a vast scope to expand cooperation.