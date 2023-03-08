RSS top brass to discuss expansion plans at Panipat

Nearly 1,400 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers from all states will assemble in Samalkha of Panipat to participate in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), meeting of the highest decision-making body of RSS, scheduled to be held from March 12-14.

Nearly 1,400 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers from all states will assemble in Samalkha of Panipat to participate in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), meeting of the highest decision-making body of RSS, scheduled to be held from March 12-14. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and others will be present in the meeting.

Members of the national, zonal and state executives, elected members of the ABPS, invitees such as office-bearers of various RSS-inspired organisations are also expected to attend the meeting.

At the meeting, the top brass of the RSS will chalk out an expansion plan, discuss the current situation of the country and pass resolutions on important issues. RSS leader Sunil Ambekar said in a statement that the Sabha will review the Sangh’s previous year’s activities and chalk out strategies and plan of action for the year 2023-24.

He said that during the three-day meeting, the expansion, organisation and training of the cadre will also be discussed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ABPS would also brainstorm on the RSS’s centenary-year expansion plan and strengthening programmes and actions.

He said that the RSS chief has already arrived in Panipat to review the arrangements at Patti Kalyana village.

Political observers said the event is aimed at strengthening the Sangh Parivar cadre in the northern states ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Local RSS leaders remained tight-lipped on the plans to be discussed in the three-day annual meet but it is learnt that the discussion and deliberations on issues such as outreach activities with the Muslim community and population control will be among the key topics at this meeting.

RSS co-publicity chief Narendra said this meeting is being organised in Haryana after a gap of around 12 years. Senior functionaries said that BJP president JP Nadda besides senior BJP leaders from centre and state will also attend this meet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}