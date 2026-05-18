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Rumours of fuel rationing dispelled in Chandigarh

DC dismisses reports of ₹500 and ₹1,500 fuel caps as baseless; confirms smooth supply lines and no shortage.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:08 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Chandigarh administration on Monday refuted social media claims regarding emergency fuel rationing and purchase caps at local petrol stations, which had triggered panic buying amid anxieties over the West Asia conflict.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav dismissed reports of a localised supply crunch forcing purchase limits of 500 for two-wheelers and 1,500 for four-wheelers as “completely baseless and misleading.” (Representational photo)

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav clarified that the administration has issued no orders to restrict fuel sales. He dismissed reports of a localised supply crunch forcing purchase limits of 500 for two-wheelers and 1,500 for four-wheelers as “completely baseless and misleading.”

Addressing the root cause, he said that the Sector 17 petrol pump experienced temporary supply constraints on Sunday. Staff were instructed to dispense limited petrol as a routine operational decision, completely unrelated to a broader fuel shortage. However, the staff independently put up posters announcing limits, creating confusion.

Official statements from oil marketing companies confirmed that all fuel depots and retail outlets maintain adequate stocks, with regular replenishments continuing smoothly. The UT administration urged citizens to avoid panic buying or bulk hoarding, assuring them that the situation is being closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted supply.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rumours of fuel rationing dispelled in Chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rumours of fuel rationing dispelled in Chandigarh
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