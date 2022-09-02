Rural dispensaries in Punjab sans medicines since April

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have put all its energy on the smooth functioning of Aam Aadmi Clinics, ignoring the existing 560 rural subsidiary health centres (SHCs) across Punjab falling under the panchayati raj department. The SHCs across the state have not received medicines for the past five months. In many places, these dispensaries are in shambles.

Monu, a resident of Malakpur, who was suffering from cough and fever, visited the government sub-centre in Birmi village hoping that he would get the medicines. “Following a check-up, the doctor told me that the medicines were not available. What was the point of a clinic when there were no medicines,” asked Monu.

Gurbachan Singh, a former sarpanch of Birmi village, said that the rural dispensary caters to the healthcare of residents of nearly five villages falling in its vicinity. This was not only one case but other rural dispensaries are also in total neglect.

“The situation was such that the doctors and staff sat outside fearing that the structure might fall at any moment. The newly formed AAP government was spending so much money and projecting the Aam Aadmi Clinic (AACs’) as a success while the existing clinics in rural areas are in terrible shape and have not received medicines for months,” Gurbachan Singh said.

The situation at a rural dispensary in Ayali village was no different. There was no power backup or water at the dispensary. Dry leaves were scattered in the corridor, and dust had settled on the floor. The paint was peeling off the damp walls.

Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Ayali village, who was returning after visiting the dispensary, said, “Only the poor and those who could not afford costly medicines visit the dispensary. But if the medicines are not available, then what was the point of opening them? Why was the government fooling the poor,” Gurpreet said.

When contacted, Dr JP Narula, state president of the rural medical services association, Punjab, said that they have not received medicines supplies since April.

Dr Narula said each dispensary receives medicine worth ₹7,000 per month, which includes 40 essential medicines for diabetes, hypertension, cough, cold and flu and multivitamins, which are distributed to the patients visiting the clinic in the rural areas for free.

“As many 560 rural subsidiary health centres (SHCs) are operating under the rural development and panchayat department at present. The government could spend ₹20 lakh on developing Aam Aadmi Clinics whereas the rural dispensaries, which were providing primary medical care to around 63% of the population living in the rural areas have been left to die a slow death,” he said.

Jot Ram, chairman state rural health pharmacy officer association said that nearly 100 posts of pharmacists are lying vacant. “The medicines are not available, and we have to face the wrath of patients and their relatives. We have raised the issue several times but to no avail,” Ram said.

Rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the medicines will be soon available at all the SHCs.

“Providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab, particularly those living in the rural area, was our priority. It’s correct that the medicines are not available in rural dispensaries. We have allocated funds and soon the medicines will be available. Besides, the old dispensaries will be refurbished and the vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff will be filled soon. It is our objective to provide free test facilities in dispensaries,” Dhaliwal said.