Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala

Even though there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, love continues to transcend borders.

Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala earlier this week. The two, who have been in relationship for two years had been living in Dharamkot village, known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, for about a year.

The marriage was solemnised on Tuesday, August 2 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Radha Krishan temple of Divya Ashram at Kharota village, amid reciting of holy mantras and the wedding procession, which comprised local wedding guests and the couple’s friend and family members from abroad, ushered the groom while dancing to folk music.

The bride and groom were decked in a traditional Indian garb with Sergei donning a kurta pyjama, achkan, pagdi and sehra, and Elona wearing a lehnga-choli and red embroidered dupatta. As the couple took seven vows, while taking seven circumambulations around the sacred fire, a translator told them the meaning of the rituals and hymns.

Vinod Sharma, the host, said it was nice to see that more and more foreigners were turning to Hinduism. Sharma’s family performed all the rituals including Elona’s Kanyadan. The priest, Raman Sharma, said he was happy to get the opportunity to solemnise the marriage of the unique couple, and explained to them the meaning of sanatan dharma and the importance of marriage.

The guests also enjoyed a Kangri Dham prepared by a local chef. Russia had invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

