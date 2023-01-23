Sachin Galav is new NSUI Chandigarh president

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Sachin Galav, a student of Panjab University (PU) and MC councillor, as the president of Chandigarh unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

The NSUI Chandigarh committee was dissolved in November after the Panjab University student body elections in October.

Before that, the student body had also suspended nine prominent members, including former student council president Jashan Kamboj, for anti-party activities during the PU student elections.

The NSUI had won the vice-president and joint-secretary’s posts, but failed to clinch the president and secretary’s posts, following which a revamp decision was taken.

“We have appointed Sachin Galav as the new president of NSUI Chandigarh and soon we will appoint all new office-bearers. We trust and hope that Galav will take the organisation to new heights, as he has wide scope of knowledge in student politics from last decade,” the student body said.

9 suspensions after PU elections

While NSUI’s Chandigarh unit president Robby Sidhu was suspended for remaining inactive during the elections, the other eight -- former PUCSC president Jashan Kamboj, former PUCSC vice-president Rahul Kumar, former PUCSC joint-secretary Manpreet Mahal, former NSUI chairman Raj Karan, former NSUI campus presidents Satinder Singh Khera and Ashish Pal, party chairman Karanbir Singh Dhariwal and vice-chairman Harshit Singhal – were suspended after being found indulging in anti-party activities.

The action came following a disciplinary committee report.