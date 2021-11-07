Sacrilege probe on right, fast track, Channi’s retort to Sidhu

A day after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the intent of the state government on sacrilege cases, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said action will be taken against the guilty as the investigations into the desecration cases are already on the right and fast track.

Without naming Sidhu, Channi said: “Though I belong to a poor family, I am not weak. And whosoever is guilty will be punished.”

“All those who pushed the Punjab youth into drugs would not be spared. With the opening of report against the drug mafia, all big sharks would be exposed,” the CM said on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of a bridge over Sutlej.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to stamp out corruption from public life, Channi said every decision is taken for the overall development and prosperity of the state, besides welfare of its people with absolute sincerity and determination. He said clean and transparent administration was exemplified when none of any shopkeeper/vendor was harassed during Diwali for money.

Lambasting the Shiromani Akali Dal, Channi said previous SAD-BJP government had always ignored the interests of the state. He also accused the Akalis of conniving with the BJP for indulging in ugly game of politics, thereby fanning hatred by playing caste and religion cards.

“Several self-styled common men (aam adami) have surfaced nowadays just for politicking, who are not even remotely connected with the basic problems and needs of the people,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said Channi can feel the pulse of the poor people because he (Channi) himself had passed through the pangs of penury.