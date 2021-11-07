Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sacrilege probe on right, fast track, Channi’s retort to Sidhu
chandigarh news

Sacrilege probe on right, fast track, Channi’s retort to Sidhu

Channi says though I belong to a poor family, he’s not weak; and whosoever is guilty will be punished
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says all those who pushed the Punjab youth into drugs would not be spared. With the opening of report against the drug mafia, all big sharks would be exposed. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By Vishal Rambani

A day after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the intent of the state government on sacrilege cases, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said action will be taken against the guilty as the investigations into the desecration cases are already on the right and fast track.

Without naming Sidhu, Channi said: “Though I belong to a poor family, I am not weak. And whosoever is guilty will be punished.”

“All those who pushed the Punjab youth into drugs would not be spared. With the opening of report against the drug mafia, all big sharks would be exposed,” the CM said on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of a bridge over Sutlej.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to stamp out corruption from public life, Channi said every decision is taken for the overall development and prosperity of the state, besides welfare of its people with absolute sincerity and determination. He said clean and transparent administration was exemplified when none of any shopkeeper/vendor was harassed during Diwali for money.

RELATED STORIES

Lambasting the Shiromani Akali Dal, Channi said previous SAD-BJP government had always ignored the interests of the state. He also accused the Akalis of conniving with the BJP for indulging in ugly game of politics, thereby fanning hatred by playing caste and religion cards.

“Several self-styled common men (aam adami) have surfaced nowadays just for politicking, who are not even remotely connected with the basic problems and needs of the people,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said Channi can feel the pulse of the poor people because he (Channi) himself had passed through the pangs of penury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP