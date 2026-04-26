SAD dubs Punjab CM Mann’s recall move ‘political theatrics’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday described chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to seek an appointment with the President to demand the ‘recall’ of the state’s Rajya Sabha members, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party as “political theatrics” and reminded him that under the tenth schedule of the Constitution taking action against MPs was Parliament’s domain and not the President’s discretion.

Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema

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In a statement here, senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the anti-defection law was clear that in case two-thirds of members of a particular party merged with another, no action could be taken against them. The SAD leader said that before seeking remedies that did not exist constitutionally, the AAP should explain why it had nominated ultra-wealthy outsiders to the Rajya Sabha instead of genuine “Aam Aadmi” representatives of Punjab. “The people also deserve clarity that if accountability is the principle, do citizens have the right to recall MLAs who have failed them or is your accountability selective?”, he said, asserting that instead of resorting to symbolic petitions in Delhi, the AAP should face the people of Punjab.

He said that if the ruling party truly believed in democratic morality, it should go to the Punjab Lok Bhavan and request the governor for a fresh mandate. “Only that and not constitutional posturing will restore public trust in the party”, he added.

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