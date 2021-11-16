SAD (Sanyukt), Punjab Lokhit Party announce alliance for assembly polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and the Punjab Lokhit Party on Monday announced alliance for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections slated early next year. The Punjab Lokhit Party is led by four-time MLA from Ludhiana and former state jail minister Malkiat Singh Birmi.

Addressing the media in Mohali, SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, “It is sure that no party will get majority in the polls. Without our support no party can form government in Punjab.”

In the next two weeks, the third alternative of an important political party will be seen in Punjab, he added.

“People of Punjab are frustrated with the Congress, the BJP and the Badals-led Akali Dal. The farmers have been sitting on the streets for the last one year for the repeal of three black laws. The people of Punjab need a third alternative which no one party but for a common alliance of Punjab-friendly groups can offer,” he said.

Birmi has the support of about 35 OBC wings that have jointly formed the Punjab Lokhit Party, he claimed. Birmi said he had been holding constant discussions with Dhindsa for the betterment of Punjab and the Panth.

