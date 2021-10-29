SAD trains guns on Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his wife over dilapidated condition of roads in Ludhiana

The Deep Nagar road cave-in has snowballed into a political controversy with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal demanding a high-level probe into development works carried out in the name the smart city mission.

Grewal said, “The road cave-in is not a stray incident. A similar incident took place in Haibowal four days ago. Both Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his councillor wife Mamta Ashu cannot escape from responsibility as there is rampant corruption in the civic body. The couple are the de facto authority of the municipal corporation, while officials merely act as rubber stamps.”

“If the couple can install multiple hoardings to project themselves as custodians of development in the city, then why are they shying away from taking the responsibility for dilapidated condition of roads in the city,’ he said.

He also said that Mamta had pretended to take the moral high ground when she had tweeted that illegal hoardings with the photograph of Bharat Bhushan be removed. “It was actually aimed at removing my (Grewal’s) hoardings in the West constituency. Yesterday, during the visit of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, illegal hoardings of the couple dotted the city,” said Grewal.

Channi no Aam Aadmi

Grewal said that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s common man image was just a publicity stunt as he has been selective in meeting people. Grewal said that before the CM’s scheduled visit, the SAD leaders had sought time to submit a memorandum to CM demanding the arrest of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, but we could not meet.