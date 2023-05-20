Ludhiana: Four in police net for planning robbery

The Sadar police foiled a robbery bid at a petrol pump with the arrest of four members of gang on Friday.

The accused had assembled at a vacant plot in Sangowal village and were hatching a conspiracy to rob a petrol pump when the police conducted a raid. While four individuals were arrested from the spot, one managed to escape.

The police also recovered seven mobile phones, two bikes and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aman of Satjot Nagar of Dhandra, Lovepreet Singh of New Sundar Nagar of Daba, Prince Kumar of New Azad Nagar and Ankit Verma of Lohara. The accused who managed to escape has been identified as Lucky Suniara of Shimlapuri.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbans Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police had conducted a raid following a tip-off. He added that the accused are already facing trial in several criminal cases.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused who escaped.

