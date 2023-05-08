AAP, Congress did nothing for people’s welfare: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD-BSP combination has made up its mind to teach a lesson to both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for cheating them repeatedly.

Badal said SAD will also continue to strive to do its utmost for the farmers and the weaker sections of society .

Addressing the gatherings at Shahkot and Kartarpur, Sukhbir Badal said, “Traders, industrialists, women and youth are also eagerly awaiting the election to put a stamp of rejection on the AAP government.” He added that both the Congress and AAP have done nothing besides “cheating people”.

“A 10-year rule of Capt Amarinder Singh and five years of Beant Singh were wasted years for Punjab as the Congress does not have one landmark achievement to its credit for this period. However, the ruling AAP government has betrayed every section of society with the youth still awaiting jobs even as women have been denied the ₹ 1,000 per month allowance promised to them,” he said.

Asserting that the bypoll would be a turning point in the history of the state, Badal said, “Once AAP is defeated for the second time in a row after Sangrur, the way will be paved for the next SAD-BSP government.”

He said the SAD will also continue to strive to do its utmost for the farmers and the weaker sections of society besides standing up to divisive forces who are bent on spoiling the peace and communal harmony in the state.