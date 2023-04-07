Jalandhar bypoll: SAD-BSP to declare its candidate today

The Shiromani Akali Dal and its coalition partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be announcing their candidate from Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File Photo)

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal,who was in Jalandhar on Friday, said the SAD-BSP would announce the candidate after a joint meeting of the coordination committee.

The SAD-BSP alliance did not announce any name so far as discussions were on whether the Akali Dal should field a candidate or bank upon its coalition partner’s handsome vote bank in the constituency.

In 2019, BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar had polled 2,04,783 votes, while SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal got 3,66,221 votes.

“We have gathered feedback from local workers and leaders. On the basis of this, the name of the candidate will be finalised,” said a senior SAD leader.

Sukhbir also slammed the AAP government for delaying compensation to rain-hit farmers.

“As promised, the state government has not completed girdawari within 10 days. It should approach the Centre to declare loss to wheat crop as national disaster and should ask for special allocation of funds under the national disaster relief fund,” said Sukhbir. He said farmers would lose out on compensation as they would be forced to plough their fields within a week.

