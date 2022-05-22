Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations
chandigarh news

Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Ludhiana, traffic) Karnail Singh said according to the Safe School Vahan policy, there should be a stop signal arm, a speed governor fitted in the school bus, and the buses should be painted yellow.
Police officials interacting with a school bus driver and staff member in Ludhiana to apprise them of rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan Policy on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 22, 2022 11:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy.

The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators.

Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Karnail Singh said the motive behind the drive is to ensure safety of children and the vehicles.

He told the police found some of the school vans operating in city without a valid permit, and even first aid box and fire extinguisher were missing from the vans, he said.

The ACP said several notices were served to school principals and transporters and a meeting was also held to make them aware of the norms of the policy, but to no avail.

RELATED STORIES

“The police are conducting checks on a regular basis and challans are being issued to violators, but it is also the duty of school authorities and parents to ensure that students are travelling in the vehicles,” the ACP said.

According to the Safe School Vahan policy, there should be a stop signal arm, a speed governor fitted in the school bus, and the buses should be painted yellow. Moreover, the buses should have emergency exits, and the windows should be fitted with horizontal grills, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP