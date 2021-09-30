Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Sahota-led SIT never gave clean chit to Ram Rahim in sacrilege case’
chandigarh news

‘Sahota-led SIT never gave clean chit to Ram Rahim in sacrilege case’

The Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota-led SIT had arrested two Sikh youths from Panjgrain of Faridkot to conclude the sacrilege as a handiwork of foreign hands to create communal tension in Punjab. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that the SIT led by Sahota never gave a clean chit to Ram Rahim or anybody else
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Punjab acting police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota was director, Bureau of Investigation, in 2015 when sacrilege cases were first probed. Police said no clean chit was given to Ram Rahim. (PTI)

The Punjab Police on Wednesday termed as “bogus and baseless” the reports that Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was given a clean chit in the 2015 sacrilege cases by the special investigation team (SIT) led by now acting police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who was director, Bureau of Investigation, then.

It is learnt that Sahota was asked to clarify what directions came from the chief minister’s office after a section of the media and Congress leaders from Navjot Sidhu camp targeted him for conducting the “controversial probe”. The Sahota-led SIT had arrested two Sikh youths from Panjgrain of Faridkot to conclude the sacrilege as a handiwork of foreign hands to create communal tension in Punjab.

However, the theory had fallen flat with the media busting the police claims the next day. The two arrested youths had to be freed under pressure of the Sikh organisations.

After Sahota’s appointment as the acting DGP, a few Sikh bodies even alleged that under pressure from Badals, the probe by Sahota-led SIT spared Ram Rahim and falsely implicated the two youths.

RELATED STORIES

However, the police spokesperson clarified that the Sahota-led SIT had functioned only for 20 days (October 14, 2015 to November 2, 2015), after which the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Entire investigation was conducted by the CBI not the SIT headed by Sahota,” said the spokesperson, adding no clean chit was given to Ram Rahim or any other person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

18-year-old woman escapes from abductors, 2 booked in Ludhiana

Preparing for third Covid wave: Chandigarh begins health infra upgrade with 5.6-cr central funds

PU: Month on, four students booked for heckling VC

Chandigarh adviser for timely promotions to keep morale high
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP