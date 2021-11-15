Saina Nehwal interacts with players at Katra sports complex

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on Sunday visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) sports complex at Katra and interacted with sportspersons there.

Nehwal, who earlier offered prayers at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi along with her family, was welcomed at the sports complex by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chief executive officer (CEO) Ramesh Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She gave a call to budding sportspersons to work hard and chart their careers. The shuttler’s visit not only motivated girls but also inspired budding players to achieve new feats in sports, said an official spokesman.

“The star player also had a word of advice for parents — nurture the sporting talent among young kids as parental support holds the key to the development of a player,” he said.

Applauding her accomplishments, Kumar said she is a role model to everyone as “her hard work has taken her to great heights”.

Paralympic archer Rakesh Kumar and coaches were also present on the occasion.