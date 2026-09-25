Saini launches ‘Satark Haryana’ app to report corruption, upload evidence

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched the “Satarak–Haryana” mobile app which will enable citizens to report corruption related complaints and information to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) using a mobile device.

The app also provides the location of the concerned office and directions to reach it through Google location services. Citizens can contact the officer concerned over the phone or visit the office personally to submit their complaint or information, as required. (@NayabSainiBJP-X)

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An official spokesperson said the app provides facilities to connect directly with the SV&ACB helpline, upload digital evidence, obtain information and the location of the ACB officer concerned in a particular district, and download copies of FIRs, wherever provided according to the rules.

A key feature of the mobile app is that citizens often have information related to corruption but may not remember the SV&ACB helpline number, the spokesperson said. The Satarak–Haryana App addresses this issue by providing a direct helpline facility. With just one touch, citizens can connect with the SV&ACB helpline and contact the bureau immediately whenever required, without having to remember the helpline number.

The spokesperson said if a citizen has a video, audio, photograph or any other important information related to corruption but does not wish to seek immediate action against any particular person, such information can also be shared with the SV&ACB through the app. Full confidentiality of the information will be maintained. This will also help create a systematic digital database of corruption-related information.As required, such information may subsequently be analysed and utilised in accordance with the applicable rules. For the convenience of citizens, all 23 districts of Haryana have been linked to the app. If a person is visiting another district and needs to submit a complaint or information related to corruption there, selecting the concerned district on the app will provide the name and mobile number of the SV&ACB officer in charge, the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} The app also provides the location of the concerned office and directions to reach it through Google location services. Citizens can contact the officer concerned over the phone or visit the office personally to submit their complaint or information, as required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The app also provides the location of the concerned office and directions to reach it through Google location services. Citizens can contact the officer concerned over the phone or visit the office personally to submit their complaint or information, as required. {{/usCountry}}

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The app also provides citizens with access to senior officers in case they wish to lodge a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct by any SV&ACB officer or employee.

Through the next-level option, users can access the name and mobile number of the concerned superintendent of police (SP), along with the office location and directions to reach it. This will enable citizens to directly contact the senior officer concerned and submit their complaint or information.

The CM said that citizens will also be able to download copies of FIRs made available through the app in accordance with the applicable rules.

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The mobile application is currently available on the Google Play Store under the name “Satarak Haryana”. Based on its usage and outcomes, the app will soon also be available on the Apple App Store.

Japanese, Korean languages to be introduced in govt schools: Saini

Saini while addressing the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and Nipun Painting Exhibition held at the Government Senior Secondary School, Kanipla village in Kurukshetra on Thursday said that French language teaching has been introduced in the state’s government schools, an agreement has been signed for German, while Japanese and Korean languages are also being prepared for phased introduction.

He said the country is moving forward in step with the entire world and preparing students for global opportunities was essential.

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On this occasion, he unveiled the Madhav Auditorium in the presence of Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj and former minister of state Subhash Sudha.

The CM announced an ₹11 lakh grant for installing solar panels at the school and an ₹21 lakh grant for development work in Kanipla village.