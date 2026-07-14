Saini pitches for green mobility ahead of PM’s hydrogen train launch

While pitching for clean mobility and sustainable development, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said Haryana is set to script a new chapter in the history of Indian Railways on July 17 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag-off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind.

Saini also directed officers to expedite the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state. (HT File)

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Operating between Jind and Sonepat, the hydrogen fuelled train will offer an environment-friendly mode of transport that will help reduce pollution while promoting sustainable and clean mobility, Saini said after launching a state-wide cleanliness drive from Panchkula.

The cleanliness drive will continue till the June 17 rally in Jind in which ministers, MPs, MLAs, local public representatives and party office-bearers will participate in the campaign across the state.

He said arrangements are being made to ensure that the PM rally is conducted in an eco-friendly manner by using electric and CNG-powered vehicles.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Haryana government is placing strong emphasis on green initiatives and sustainable development,” said Saini, who later chaired a meeting regarding artificial intelligence (AI) for resilient jobs, urban air quality and next generation skills council (ARJUN SPV).

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{{^usCountry}} “Haryana should make optimum use of modern technologies to promote clean air, green transportation and sustainable development,” the chief minister said, directing officers to develop a dedicated portal to simplify, streamline and bring greater transparency to the registration and scientific disposal of scrapped (end-of-life) vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Haryana should make optimum use of modern technologies to promote clean air, green transportation and sustainable development,” the chief minister said, directing officers to develop a dedicated portal to simplify, streamline and bring greater transparency to the registration and scientific disposal of scrapped (end-of-life) vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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He also directed officers to expedite the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state.

While reviewing the annual action plan for 2026–27 under the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD), the chief minister directed officers to complete all initiatives relating to clean air, modern public transport, promotion of electric vehicles, industrial pollution control and agricultural residue management within the prescribed timelines.

He said Haryana must strengthen its position among the country’s leading states in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

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The chief minister also reviewed measures to strengthen air quality management, including the preparation of a state emission inventory, development of an AI-based decision support system, mechanisms for inter-departmental data sharing and efforts to reinforce the continuous ambient air quality monitoring system.