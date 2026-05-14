Saini rolls out fuel-saving measures after PM’s appeal

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said he has decided to use the minimum number of vehicles in his convoy and also mentioned about a series of other initiatives his government will take following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for cutting down fuel consumption and spending more wisely.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saini said ministers and officers of all departments will ensure the use of limited vehicles during travel. Along with this, all ministers, MLAs, and officers are urged to organise the maximum number of meetings through virtual medium, he said.

“In response to the call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government is moving forward with a resolve to save fuel and ensure the proper use of resources in the national interest,” Saini said in a post on X on Wednesday evening.

“In this regard, I have decided to use the minimum number of vehicles in my fleet. Until the next order, only the essential vehicles required for security purposes will be included in my carcade,” Saini wrote.

He further said that “at the same time, I have also resolved to work without any vehicles for one day a week”. “I also appeal to the people of the state to use public transport as much as possible and to contribute to the national interest by participating in this campaign to save fuel,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

fuel consumption See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON