Saini to engage with investors in Gujarat

A Haryana delegation led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will visit Surat and Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Tuesday and Wednesday with the objective of attracting investment to Haryana, promoting industrial cooperation and familiarising domestic and international investors with the business opportunities available in the state. Industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh will also accompany the chief minister. (HT File)

During the visit, Haryana’s industrial and economic potential will be showcased through direct interactions with investors, meetings with industry representatives and the Haryana Investment Roadshow.

“Investors will be invited to explore investment opportunities in Haryana,” Amit Agrawal, commissioner and secretary (industries and commerce) said.

Industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh will also accompany the chief minister.

Agrawal said that on Tuesday, Saini will hold one-to-one meetings with investors in Surat followed by a Pravasi Milan Samaroh, which will provide an opportunity to interact with representatives of the Haryana diaspora and prominent members of the business community.

Haryana investment roadshow will be organised in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, with leading industrialists, investors and industry representatives from various sectors participating in the event.