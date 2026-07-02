Saini unveils 337-crore development projects in Ambala

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday dedicated 325 amrit sarovars and 70 advanced life support (ALS) ambulances to the people of Haryana, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹337 crore at a function in Naraingarh, Ambala district.

Saini said that a regional horticulture research centre of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, had been established at Chhansoli at a cost of ₹13 crore. (HT File)

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The projects include seven major healthcare initiatives worth ₹114 crore and 325 amrit sarovars, constructed at a cost of ₹223 crore.

Health minister Arti Singh Rao, additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Dr Sumita Misra and other dignitaries also joined the programme through video conferencing. Suspended Congress MLA from Naraingarh Shalley Chaudhary was also present at the stage.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said the occasion was historic not only for Naraingarh but for the entire state, as projects worth over ₹337 crore marked another important step towards realising the vision of a “Swasth, Samriddh aur Viksit Haryana.

Listing key projects executed in the Naraingarh constituency, he said the Yamunanagar-Panchkula National Highway-73 had been constructed at a cost of ₹1,112 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Other completed works include the Government Women’s College at Baragarh, the Fatehgarh-Raiwali road and bridge, the Naraingarh four-lane road, the Raiwali road and a modern sports stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other completed works include the Government Women’s College at Baragarh, the Fatehgarh-Raiwali road and bridge, the Naraingarh four-lane road, the Raiwali road and a modern sports stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said that a 50-bed hospital block, built at a cost of nearly ₹32 crore, was also inaugurated on the day, taking the capacity of the sub-divisional civil hospital to 100 beds.

A block public health unit, built at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh, was also inaugurated to strengthen healthcare services at the local level.

Saini said that a regional horticulture research centre of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, had been established at Chhansoli at a cost of ₹13 crore.

The CM said the dedication of amrit sarovars would strengthen water conservation efforts, especially in areas where groundwater levels had declined. He urged farmers to adopt natural farming and outlined the subsidies and incentives being provided by the state government to promote the practice.

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Saini fills SIR enumeration form

During his visit to his hometown Naraingarh on Wednesday, Saini filled out his enumeration form (ER) and submitted it to the booth level officer (BLO) at the Naraingarh Rest House.

Official said that after carefully filling out his ER pertaining to booth no. 129, Saini handed it over to BLO Rakesh Kumar as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign.

On the occasion, he described the electoral roll campaign as an important initiative towards strengthening democracy.