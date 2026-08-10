Saini urges Haryana youth to lead anti-drug fight

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday urged the state’s youth to stay away from drugs, embrace sports and discipline, and contribute to the making of a developed India by 2047.

Saini joins 5-km run in Narnaul, says healthy and disciplined youngsters are key to achieving Viksit Bharat goal. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a gathering of youngsters who took part in a youth marathon and Tiranga Yatra in Narnaul, Saini said the sight of young people running with the Tricolour in their hands reflected Haryana’s growing awareness, patriotism and hope for the future.

“If someone asks me what the most beautiful picture of a developed India would look like, I would say the Tricolour in hands, sports in life and the resolve for a drug-free India in the heart,” Saini said.

Accompanied by health minister Aarti Rao and other party leaders from the region, Saini joined the 5-km run and said the marathon was not merely a sporting event but a collective pledge for a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. “Drugs destroy life, while sports enrich and shape life,” he said, calling upon youngsters to carry the message of a drug-free Haryana to every corner of the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said the anti-drug campaign had gained momentum across Haryana, with public-awareness programmes encouraging young people to choose sports and healthy lifestyles over substance abuse. He said the large participation in Narnaul demonstrated that the state’s youth are ready to play a decisive role in the fight against drugs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said the anti-drug campaign had gained momentum across Haryana, with public-awareness programmes encouraging young people to choose sports and healthy lifestyles over substance abuse. He said the large participation in Narnaul demonstrated that the state’s youth are ready to play a decisive role in the fight against drugs. {{/usCountry}}

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He stressed that the battle against drug abuse could not be won by the government alone and called for the involvement of families, educational institutions, panchayats, sports organisations and society at large.

“If we hold the hand of a misguided youth in time, we can save not just one individual but an entire family,” he said.

Linking the anti-drug campaign with the national goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, Saini said the country’s youth, whom he described as the “Amrit Peedhi,” have a crucial responsibility in achieving the target.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent campaign, Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, had further strengthened the message that India’s young population must remain healthy, productive and free from addiction.

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Under Haryana’s Uday Campaign, he said, marathons, cyclothons, Raahgiri events and other awareness programmes had been organised to spread the message of a drug-free society. So far, 2,483 programmes have been held with the participation of more than 17 lakh people, he said.

The state has also established 160 de-addiction centres, while treatment facilities are available at government medical colleges and civil hospitals. Saini said 7,523 people had been identified and provided treatment. Action against drug traffickers was also being stepped up through the special task force, anti-narcotics cells and the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau.

Saini also used the occasion to reinforce the message of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, saying the Tricolour should become a symbol of both patriotism and responsibility for the younger generation.

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He said the state government would take the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign to every village and household, with government departments, educational institutions, social organisations and civil society participating in the initiative. Tiranga Yatras, cycle rallies and other programmes would also be organised at places associated with freedom fighters and martyrs.

Saini urged people to maintain the dignity of the national flag after participating in such programmes.

He called upon people to take five pledges– to stay away from drugs, help others overcome addiction, make sports or yoga part of their daily routine, uphold the dignity of the Tricolour and actively participate in nation-building campaigns.

In the 10-km women’s category, Bharti won the first prize of ₹1 lakh, while Sonika and Neeta Rani finished second and third, winning ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively. Mohit, Gaurav and Shubham secured the top three positions in the 10-km men’s category.

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Keshav, Amit and Sahil finished first, second and third in the 5-km men’s category, while Komal, Aarti and Jagrati secured the top three positions in the women’s category.

Modern science, robotics labs

to prepare students for future

Saini on Sunday said that the state is developing modern science, computer and robotics laboratories in educational institutions to equip students with skills suited to the demands of the 21st century and create greater opportunities for experimentation, research and innovation.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of new facilities at OP Jindal Modern School in Hisar, Saini said technology-enabled classrooms would make learning more engaging while modern laboratories would encourage students to turn their ideas into practical projects.

Saini said the state government is taking several initiatives to prepare youth for emerging technologies. More than 10,000 youngsters have so far benefited from start-up initiatives, he said.He announced that the newly launched Haryana AI Mission would establish AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula, creating an ecosystem for AI, innovation and entrepreneurship.Smart classrooms, tablets and e-learning have been promoted across schools, while model schools of excellence are being established in every block. Students are also being introduced to AI, coding and digital skills.The government has established Atal Tinkering Labs in all districts and connected more than 55,000 schools with Wi-Fi, Saini said.

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