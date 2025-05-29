Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Saini urges Shah to set up national forensic sciences university campus in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 29, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has offered land in Panchkula for setting up both a temporary and permanent campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, free of cost.

In a letter to Union home minister, Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister has urged for speedy approval of the project and stated that Haryana government had previously requested permission from the Union home ministry on November 15, 2022, through a demi-official letter for setting up NFSU campuses in Panchkula. The request was forwarded to NFSU, Gandhinagar, which then formed a committee. The committee inspected the proposed land in Panchkula and submitted its report to the Union home ministry.

Saini said in his letter that the initiative would not only boost forensic science education in Haryana but also create new opportunities for the state’s youth.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said that the state government has sanctioned 69 crore for the purchase of modern equipment for the forensic science laboratory.

Thursday, May 29, 2025
