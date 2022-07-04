Saketri resident found dead in Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

A Saketri village resident who used to fish regularly at Sukhna Lake was found dead in the lake water on Sunday morning.

Police, who are not terming the matter a suicide, said the deceased, who was aged around 40, would often fish at the Kishangarh side of the lake and was also fond of drinking. He used to live in a hutment at Saketri village in Panchkula.

Police said he seemed to have died two days ago as the body was bloated. The body was shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Sector-3 police station.